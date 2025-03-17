Stag Day is Back!

The Southland Stags will open its 2025 NPC campaign at home and with one of the favourite games for supporters - the Stag Day.

The game against Otago will be held for a second year in a row in Invercargill at Rugby Park on August 2.

Following a hugely successful Stag Day in 2024, which saw a 7,300-strong crowd at Rugby Park, Rugby Southland has set an ambitious goal for this year: to attract 10,000 fans to the opening match.

Rugby Southland CEO Hua Tamariki said the 10K for Stag Day campaign would aim to create a spectacular atmosphere at Rugby Park and solidify Stag Day as one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures on the Southland sports calendar.

“The support we saw last year was outstanding, and with the 10K for Stag Day campaign, we’re aiming to make this year’s opener even bigger. It’s about more than just rugby – it’s about creating a community event that brings everyone together.”

Rugby Southland’s Head of Commercial and Business Development Jack King also shared his enthusiasm for the 2025 season.

“Stag Day is a unique event that has a real pulse in the heart of the South. To see the community rally behind the Stags like this is truly special.

‘’Our goal of 10,000 fans at Rugby Park is ambitious, but we know our supporters are passionate, and with their backing, it’s within reach. It’s about creating an unforgettable experience for fans, families, and the whole region.”

Tickets for Stag Day and all other home games will be available soon.

SBS Bank Southland Stags 2025 Bunnings NPC Schedule