Stags stay committed to region

Twenty-three Southland Stags' jersey are part of a fundraising to support the Hawthorndale Care Village. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

The season might be finished for the Southland Stags, but the team continues their commitment to the region.

During their last match at Invercargill’s Rugby Park against Bay of Plenty last month, the Southland team unveiled an exclusive jersey in support of The Hawthorndale Care Village.

The "one-of-a-kind" SBS Bank Southland Stags Player Worn and Signed Charity Jerseys were now live for bids on Trade Me.

All profits from the sale of the jerseys would be donated to The Hawthorndale Care Village which is in the final fundraising stages for the dementia Care Village.

Rugby Southland commercial and marketing manager Jack King said all 23 jerseys were signed on the front with a clean back.

"So you have options to frame it with signatures forward, or if you are a back of jersey sponsor, it can be framed fresh with your logo on show along with jersey number."

Winning bids would also include a match day programme and an action shot of the jersey on the player during the game, he said.

All profits would be donated to The Hawthorndale Care Village which are in their final fundraising stages for their dementia care village.

Bidding closes at 7pm on Saturday.