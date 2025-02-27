Volunteer admits stealing more then $20K from animal charity

A former Invercargill volunteer of an animal charity says "greed got the better of her" when she stole more than $20,000 from donations and adoption fees for cats and kittens.

Nicola Marie Blanch, 38, appeared in the Invercargill District Court last week where she pleaded guilty to nine charges of theft by a person in a special relationship.

The summary of facts stated between March 2023 and July 2024, Blanch volunteered for Furever Homes, a rehoming animal charity operated by volunteers. Its funding comes from donations.

Before volunteering, the defendant had fostered cats and kittens for the organisation until they were able to be rehomed. She became trusted by the chairwoman of the organisation.

Blanch had no access to the charity’s bank account, but among her responsibilities was to manage the Facebook page, Messenger and email of the organisation, as she was responsible for responding to any inquiry about cats or kittens made through social media.

However, during the time of the offending, Blanch started to obtain people’s contacts and continued the communications through her personal email and/or cellphone, the summary stated.

"By doing this, the defendant ensured her communication could not be viewed by the other Furever Homes volunteers."

Then, instead of giving the bank account of the charity for payment of donations and adoption fees — which had a standard fee of $120 to cover the costs of desexing the cats — she provided her own personal bank account for payments.

On July 4 last year, a new volunteer learning about the processes discovered Blanch had provided her own bank account for payments related to the charity and advised the Furever Homes’ chairwoman.

Further investigation revealed "a significant number" of adoption fees and some donations which had not been received by the charity and the matter was reported to the police.

Over nine months, she received more than 100 payments into her personal account, totalling $21,748.60, the summary stated.

"Due to the offending, Furever Homes were unable to pay veterinary bills for desexing services and other running costs.

"The offending has tarnished the reputation of Furever Homes, with many members of the public expressing concerns and their lack of trust."

Initially, Blanch admitted providing her personal account but denied keeping any payment. She told police she received into her account about $3000 that was for Furever Homes.

However, in December, she agreed to another interview where she admitted the offending and "was sickened upon hearing the total of $21,748.60 of payments she had received in her personal account".

She stated she was an unemployed single mother and had used the money for household items and bills and greed got the better of her, the summary stated.

Blanch was remanded on bail and will be sentenced on April 8.

Furever Homes would be seeking reparation of $21,748.60.

A spokeswoman for the organisation said she would not comment while the matter was before the court.