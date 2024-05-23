Wedding dresses get another whirl

Suzanne Prentice on her wedding day in 1977 with her dress maker, Mrs Hastie. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A mix of 24 vintage and modern wedding dresses worn by Southland brides will get a second outing at the Brides from the Past charity event.

Wedding dresses from as far back as 1884 will be modelled by locals for a late afternoon of music and entertainment in support of Hospice Southland.

This Saturday, 24 models will grace the stage of the Invercargill Christian Centre draped in satin and lace, wearing tiaras and donning veils from times past.

Event organiser Linda Howard said MC Ange Newell would introduce each model on to the stage and then narrate the story of their wedding day.

Each model would be escorted on to the stage by the "best man" Hamish Murie while photos of the real bride’s wedding day would be projected on to the screen behind them, she said.

A wedding dress worn by Mary Mail in 1884 will be modelled by her great-great-great granddaughter.

"The dress is in immaculate condition, the quality of it."

It was "incredible" how the family had kept the dress in such good condition, Mrs Howard said.

Country singer and strong advocate for Hospice Southland, Suzanne Prentice offered her wedding dress from her big day in 1977 for the cause.

Adding Ms Prentice’s wedding dress to the show "was a great addition" to the fundraiser as the local celebrity was known for "doing a lot of work and providing support for Hospice Southland", Mrs Howard said.

The ILT Invercargill Highland Pipe Band and a performance from four vocalists known as the "Blushing Brides" will entertain the audience.

Ten items are up for grabs in the mystery auction including jewellery, a House of Travel voucher and a one-night stay for two including breakfast at The Langlands.

Raffles will also be run throughout the event.

"Everyone’s family nowadays will have someone who will need help from Hospice Southland.

"We hope to raise $10,000.

"It’s a community event where a lot of people have donated their time and products," Mrs Howard said.

Brides from the Past fundraiser will be held on May 25 at the Invercargill Christian Centre, 165 Leet St, from 2pm to 4.30pm.

$20 tickets can be bought at the Hospice Shop on Yarrow St or Hospice Southland Online.

Door sales are available.

- By Nina Tapu