'Such an amazing friend': Tributes flow for young guide after death at Milford

Milford Sound. File photo

Police have released the name of the young man who died in a water-related incident in Milford Sound on Tuesday.

He was 23-year-old Daymon Nuhaj.

Stuff is reporting that Nuhaj, originally from Nelson, was working as a guide in the area and died in a kayak incident on the Cleddau River while on a day off work.

Nuhaj and a friend had been dropped off by another friend to kayak the river, which flows into Milford Sound, Stuff said.

It appeared Nuhaj got into trouble and was found out of his kayak unresponsive by his friend, who performed CPR on him.

The other friend, who had been spotting the pair, drove to raise the alarm.

However, Nuhaj was unable to be revived.

Senior Sergeant Pete Graham told Stuff the river was considered a grade 3, which was well within the pair’s kayaking capabilities.

Tributes have been flowing on social media, and friends have been invited to a celebration of Daymon's life in Milford Sound on Saturday.

"Such a great boy who grew into a great young man. We are all broken hearted," wrote one person.

"Such an amazing friend who will be missed by all," wrote another.

Police inquiries are ongoing and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

- ODT Online