Bailey Keen was last seen in Invercargill on December 27. Photo: Supplied/Police

An 18-year-old who was reported missing after last being seen in Invercargill has been found safe, police say.

Bailey Keen's family had concerns for his welfare which led to a police appeal for information.

The Timaru teen had last been seen on Wednesday, December 27, on Ythan St in Invercargill.

Police said this morning he had been located safe and well and thanked the public for their help.