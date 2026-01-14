Adventure race to attract international competitors

The MAGNIficent Adventure Race will have a home in Gore this year, with the town serving as a home base for the endurance race, where teams of four will have to battle and navigate through over 600km of Southland and Otago — with no set course. Photo: supplied by Gore District Council

Endurance athletes from around the world will be flocking to Gore next month for a challenge spanning hundreds of kilometres — with an adventurous twist.

The MAGNIficent Adventure Race was first held last year in Lumsden, as a part of the Adventure Racing World Series.

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell is calling it a great opportunity for the district.

"Events like this highlight the beauty and spirit of Southland. We’re proud to welcome competitors and visitors to experience not only the race, but everything our region has to offer."

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up, with the start date just around the corner of a daunting venture into beautiful scenery and challenge.

It is not for the faint of heart. Race competitors will be tested in not just physical endurance but in preparation, teamwork, and navigation skills.

Starting on February 28, teams of four will traverse through over 600km of the rugged landscapes of Southland and Otago with no trails or guides, just their own skills.

With only a destination in mind, competitors will packraft, bike, run, trek, in whatever manner they see fit in order to get to the goal, with the best time in mind.

Navigation and planning are as critical of skills as fitness and gear, with teamwork and co-ordination adding another element for the four-person teams as they battle through.

Winners will receive free entry into the 2026 Free Adventure Racing World Championships in Corsica, France, but a hefty challenge sits between them and the gold medal.

Race director Andy Magness said in a statement Gore was a fantastic place to set up shop for the event, and was ready to facilitate a life changing experience.

"The MAGNIficent Expedition is more than just a race. It’s an adventure that pushes boundaries and creates unforgettable memories.

"We’re thrilled to bring this event to Gore and showcase the incredible terrain Southland and Otago has to offer."

The headquarters will be hosted at the Gore Town & Country Club, which will serve as a central hub for competitors as they traverse their way through the unique race.

The race will continue until March 7.

