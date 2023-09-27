Angling for a catch as season nears

The start of the fishing season is just days away and members of angling clubs in Gore are getting their rods in order.

The season opens on Sunday for most rivers and lakes across New Zealand.

The Mataura River will be open again until April 30, however you can fish south of the Gore traffic bridge until May 31.

RSA Gore & District Angling Club president Ron Thornton said he was excited for this year’s season to start.

"We’ve got quite a lot on," Mr Thornton said.

When the season started he would head straight to the Mataura River, he said.

The club wanted to encourage fishers of all ages to join them, he said.

"Become a fisherman ... There are plenty of ways to get involved in the club."

The calendar for the club looks busy with fishing trips to Hāwea and Glenorchy and competitions planned throughout the season.

The Gore Town & Country Club angling section is set for a busy season.

It has trips and competitions planned throughout.

President Gary Edgerton has been busy making sure his gear is ready for opening day.

RSA Gore & District Angling Club president Ron Thornton has his fishing rod ready for the freshwater fishing season. PHOTOS: BEN ANDREWS

"I’m looking forward to just getting out there and doing it," Mr Edgerton said.

On opening day he planned to travel to Cattle Flat with club members and fish, he said.

He particularly enjoys fly-fishing.

"It’s more productive ... you can do a lot more with three lines."

He has also been a big advocate for less killing of fish, opting to return many back to the water.

Gore Town & Country Club angling section president Gary Edgerton has prepared his fly-fishing rod for Sunday.

"Ninety percent of the fish I catch I put back."

Only one fish would be allowed to be killed at the club competitions, he said.

Fish & Game NZ chief executive Corina Jordan said about 100,000 anglers were expected to go freshwater fishing around the country once the season started.

"We know people are keen to get out with family and friends, enjoy the outdoors, reconnect with nature and fish for food," Ms Jordan said.

