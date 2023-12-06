Ayrshire cow cleans up at first A&P show

An Ayrshire cow bred by Ross and Donna Morton, of Seaward Downs, has scooped the pool on her first outing at an A&P show.

Ingleside Cal Mary was the supreme champion dairy exhibit and collected ribbons for categories including best 3-year-old Ayrshire, best 3-year-old all breeds, best udder Ayrshire, best udder all breeds, champion Ayrshire, champion South Island Ayrshire and champion all breeds at Wyndham on Saturday.

Mrs Morton said the cow won all the categories she was eligible for at the show.

"Nothing beat her on the day."

Mary was close to being an example of the "perfect cow" and had very good conformation.

"That’s not saying she’s the best cow in New Zealand — it’s just everything’s in the right place.

"It would be hard to find anything wrong with her."

This started at the front of her body with the mouth.

"If they’ve got a nice wide mouth that’s a good start, because the more they can eat, the more fuel they have to change into milk.

"They can only chew so many mouthfuls in a day.

"If their mouth is bigger they are going to process more."

The wideness at the mouth followed through the rest of her body, which meant the cow’s frame could efficiently process the food she was eating.

Ayrshires were known to be long-lived.

"It is quite conceivable that she’ll still be in the herd at 14 or 15 years old."

Ross Morton, of Seaward Downs, leads 3-year-old cow Ingleside Cal Mary, who won supreme champion dairy exhibit at the Wyndham A&P Show on Saturday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Mr Morton said the cow’s ancestry could be traced back to the 1940s, when his grandparents started the stud.

It was the cow’s first show.

"She’s doing exceptionally well."

Carolyn Bailey, of Winton, has exhibited cut flowers, photographs and calligraphy at rural shows since about 2009.

She enjoyed coming to the Wyndham show, Mrs Bailey said.

"There’s a great vibe about the Wyndham show.

"There’s something for everyone.

"It’s one of my great days out for the year."

It is the 142nd running of the show.

Wyndham A&P Society president Mike Henderson said entries were on a par with last year but cattle entries were up.

"We’re actually holding the South Island Ayrshire championships."

Trade exhibits were also up, which was pleasing, Mr Henderson said.

It was a great community event and drew people from near and far, he said.

People told him one of the highlights was seeing animals judged, which did not happen at some shows.

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz