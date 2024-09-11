Between you and me

What are you watching, and why?

I’m watching True Detective. It’s a mystery series from a few years ago. It’s a bit darker, bit of intrigue, bit of grit.

What are you reading and why?

I’m reading A Wizard of Earthsea by Ursula Le Guin. It’s a classic adventure fantasy that I grew up reading, she’s a great author. It’s one of the first books I’ve ever read that made me think, ‘oh wow, this is kind of scary, or quaint’.

What are you listening to, and why?

I’m listening to Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up because it is a nice song.

Weekend pastime?

Talking to my best mate Jake. He’s currently over in the United States in Wisconsin. I like to catch up with him, have a yarn.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

I like the trout statue. It’s iconic.