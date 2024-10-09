Between you and me

The Ensign reporter Evelyn Thorn

What are you watching and why?

I’ve not long finished re-watching The Walking Dead, and I am getting ready to check out the spinoffs.

I do check out new shows all the time and have most recently watched a couple of seasons of Love Island USA.

Don’t judge — it’s kind of entertaining.

What are you reading and why?

I’m not reading anything but the newspaper.

What are you listening to and why?

A mix of your classic pop artists such as Billie Eilish and Sabrina Carpenter, but I always go back to my favourite artists Billy Joel, the Foo Fighters and a couple of others.

Favourite weekend pastime?

I enjoy getting out and about by going on walks, checking out what’s around at shops and just getting out of the house in general.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

It is probably the library. The staff there are fantastic.