Exhibition puts local art, artists on display

The Waimumu Art Exhibition went off without a hitch last weekend with around 250 visitors on Mother’s Day and a sea of red "sold" stickers, organisers say.

Exhibition artistic director Debbie Smith said the show was a success with cars parked around the block to view the multimedia display.

She said the exhibition tried to attract a broad range of artists so there would something for everyone to enjoy as well as buy to display in their homes.

Upon entering the Waimumu Te Tipua Hall, guests were given a piece of paper to write their favourite artwork of the show, to be deposited in a "wishing well" sculpture at the entrance.

Votes from the well will be counted at the conclusion of the exhibition to determine the winner of the People’s Choice award.

The show had its own "shop" in a separate section of the hall, for people to buy other craft items such as candles and soaps, to further support local artists.

She said the exhibition also had raffles for the community to show their support, if the artworks they wanted to take home were already sold.

The hall had a lounge section with coffee, tea and a selection baked goods such as scones with jam on offer for visitors who wanted to have a sit down and catch up in-between viewing the artworks.

The overgrown garden-themed tea room also featured works by a local preschool, made by the budding artists using autumn leaves.

Students from Te Tipua School also had an artistic submission on show.

In the leadup to the event, Ms Smith said her aim was to display affordable artwork by artists from the surrounding area.

She said the exhibition aimed to create an immersive environment, where viewers could view the art as well as sit and foster connections with people, amid the works.

The show was also meant to put money back into the Waimumu community she said, and the proceeds would go to local initiatives.

The show closes today at 4pm.