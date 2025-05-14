Centurion Dyer on target

Edendale first five-eighth Bram Fodie looks for a gap in the Albion defence at Edendale on Saturday. PHOTO: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

Wet weather and slippery field conditions were the features of Southland’s club rugby on Saturday.

Pirates Old Boys remain on top of the points table after beating the Eastern Northern Barbarians 35-19 in their round seven match at Surrey Park.

Captain Greg Dyer was playing his 100th game for Pirates Old Boys and kicked all five conversions to help build a 35-7 lead at halftime.

The Barbarians tried hard throughout the 80 minutes and scored their third try in the final minute. Tevita Makutu played his 50th game for the Baabaa’s.

Marist earned a 24-7 win against Blues and Woodlands beat Star 22-19.

In division one rugby, the Riversdale-Waikaka Vikings earned a hard fought 33-32 win against Pioneer in Riversdale.

Pioneer got off to a good start to lead 17-7 at halftime. The Vikings took the lead with two minutes remaining and held on for the win.

Blake Tippett impressed at his first start at No8. Openside Matt Sinclair defended strongly and gained turnovers at pressure moments. First five-eighth Rowan McKenzie dictated play and scored two of his team’s five tries.

Pioneer’s two bonus points from the match lifted them into fourth on the points table. The three loose forwards, Damon Hurley, Ryan Davers and Mitch Hamilton, were the best for Pioneer.

Edendale had a 48-14 win at home against Albion. Man of the match Bram Fodie scored three of Edendale’s eight tries. Centre Jeremy McLeod had another good game, while blindside Jake Anderson deserved his two tries.

Albion Captain Cody Sayer played his 100th game for the tricolours. The rugged No8 has led his side to three wins from their first six games.

Wyndham withstood some wild weather and some big hits down at Bluff to win 26-5. Prop Oliver Woodrow, lock Logan MacDonald and midfielder Luke Bryson were the standout players in the bonus-point win.

Tokanui had a big 59-24 win in Te Anau on Saturday.

In division three, Mataura beat Star B 11-10 in Invercargill.

