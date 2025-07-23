Education trust honours former Heriot principal

Margaret Box was formally made a life member of the Life Education Trust at Heriot School on Monday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Harold the Giraffe is the face of Life Education Trust but people like Margaret Box are the real workers.

Mrs Box, who lives in Knapdale, has been a longtime worker with the trust.

Her dedication was highlighted on Monday when she was formally given life membership to Life Education New Zealand for her tireless efforts and dedication.

She said it was a huge honour and was more of a reflection of the team she had worked with in the South who had created such huge opportunities for the trust and the children who used it.

She first became involved in the trust in 2012 when her husband Martin was a trustee.

After his death she decided to replace him and became a trustee.

That quickly changed into a job where she co-ordinated the visits and slotting in of the educators from the trust to schools.

A new educator had started in the Cromwell and Queenstown Lakes area which had eased demand but the area she looked after spread from the outskirts of Dunedin to south of Gore.

"It is a big area and you want the trust to visit every school in the area every year. So that is a lot of travel but the kids really love it," she said.

She said the things taught by the trust were really important to younger people and parents really valued them. The schools really loved when the trust came to their school.

Harold was still popular, too.

The trust has various programmes for primary and intermediate children and has offered courses for secondary school students.

They are centred around issues such as self-esteem, healthy eating, relationship advice for those older children, peer support and cyber support.

"We help out as teachers just do not have the time to do this sort of stuff.

"The trusts have excellent resources who have educators who are just like teachers."

There are more than 35 of the trusts around the country.

A former principal of Heriot School, Mrs Box did the job while also being the head of the school. It was a busy job but one she really enjoyed and she could see the benefits for the children.

A ceremony took place at the school for Mrs Box on Monday.

She said she was "blown away" getting the award. She was not able to get to the national conference earlier in the month so it was good for it to be awarded in Heriot.

It was good to get the award at her old school and acknowledge the pupils and staff who were also part of the life membership.

She stood down from the co-ordinating job this year. The 73-year-old said she was not tired of it but just felt like having a break for a while.

She said she still had plenty on the go, with family just down the road and two grandchildren to help with.

