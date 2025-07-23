Sport, play fostering connections

I’m new to working in this community as a community connector for Active Southland and, as I find my feet in this role, I’m constantly inspired by the energy and heart of the Eastern Southland region.

From an active recreation perspective, this place is something special and has some amazingly passionate local volunteers supporting it.

In the first few weeks in this role, I have been able to explore and connect with the people who make Gore and Mataura vibrant and I’ve quickly come to appreciate just how much is on offer when it comes to getting active.

Whether it’s a family walking and kicking a ball around at Hamilton Park in Gore, or tamariki racing around the pump track at Tulloch Park in Mataura, there’s a real sense of movement, joy and community spirit.

What’s stood out most to me so far is the power of play, sport and active recreation to bring people together.

Whether it’s a Saturday morning ParkRun, roller skating, a boxing session at The Bunker in Mataura or a casual game of basketball at the local community court, these shared moments create connection, confidence and belonging.

I have witnessed children laughing on their bikes, families playing together at the park and in winter spending quality time outdoors and it brings a smile to my face.

As I continue to settle into this role, I feel lucky to be part of these communities where being active is not just about fitness — it’s about whanaungatanga, wellbeing and creating positive futures.

I can’t wait to support this to grow, to support locals of all ages to find out what they enjoy and then get out and get involved in it.

Here’s to fresh beginnings and more green adventures in Gore, Mataura and wider Eastern Southland.

Jason Holland

Community connector

Active Southland