Forest setting, all in green with breathtaking scenery

Borland Lodge was the perfect place for their wedding, with breathtaking scenery and amenities for all the guests. PHOTOS: KIWICAPTURES

Liam and Baylee (nee Barrett) Egerton share photos of their wedding with The Ensign readers.

The couple were married at Borland Lodge on January 9, 2025, surrounded by family and close friends.

The bridal party (from left) Ben Marr, Ben Egerton, Brooke Wilson, Liam Egerton, Baylee Egerton, Brad Hammond, Rachel Ellis and Jack Barrett.

Mrs Egerton, who grew up in Lumsden and worked in Gore, said the special event took place over two days.

"We had two-day event, with a family get-together and barbecue following the wedding the next day," she said.

"Borland Lodge was a great choice for this. We love the outdoors and wanted a secluded areas where all our family could stay.

Liam and Baylee Egerton (nee Barrett) were married at Borland Lodge on January 9, 2025.

"The lodge is a close to where Liam grew up and I had fond memories of school camps there. The amenities at Borland are amazing, and the scenery is breathtaking."

She said they chose a forest green theme to match the surrounding forest.

"The bridesmaids wore forest green dresses, and our flowers suited our venue, green and rustic.

The elegant cake was made by the groom’s aunt, Dale Egerton, and is pictured alongside a chainsaw to complement the forest green theme and as a symbol of Mr Egerton’s work in forestry.

"The bouquets were done by Bella & Ruby Bespoke Florist in Invercargill."

The couple wished to thank everyone who helped on the day and in the lead-up.

"All our vendors were amazing to deal with and our bridal party really made our day the most perfect day we could ask for."