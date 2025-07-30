Forest setting, all in green with breathtaking scenery

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The couple were married at Borland Lodge on January 9, 2025, surrounded by family and close friends.
"We had two-day event, with a family get-together and barbecue following the wedding the next day," she said.
"Borland Lodge was a great choice for this. We love the outdoors and wanted a secluded areas where all our family could stay.
She said they chose a forest green theme to match the surrounding forest.
"The bridesmaids wore forest green dresses, and our flowers suited our venue, green and rustic.
The couple wished to thank everyone who helped on the day and in the lead-up.
"All our vendors were amazing to deal with and our bridal party really made our day the most perfect day we could ask for."