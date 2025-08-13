Southland go down in plodding encounter

When the highlight of a match is a hooker scoring three rolling-maul tries, the blood does not exactly get pumping.

Yes, that is the sort of encounter which was delivered when Southland took on Northland in Whangārei last Friday night.

Both sides were coming off first-up losses in the NPC — Northland losing to Taranaki and Southland going down to Otago — so there was plenty of desire to finish in front from both sides.

Unfortunately the intent was not matched by execution as Northland won 22-17.

There was too much kicking and not much attacking spark from either side.

Southland winger Michael Manson had a golden chance to add to the Southland lead when he chased a kick through but could not control the ball and the opportunity went begging.

Southland had already gone ahead early in the match when winger Scott Gregory, in his 15th game for the province, scored a try after the ball was charged down and he was first to get to it.

Most of the first half was limited to play in the forwards and kicking the ball away.

The game has always been one of territory and possession but many teams are trying to get one — territory — causing them to lose the other.

Both sides kicked the ball downfield to get away from their own tryline but by doing so just handed the ball over.

The away team went into halftime 7-0 up but only held the lead for a short time in the second period as Northland got its first try from James Mullan.

Highlanders flanker Sean Withy then added another try for the Stags, punching through a gap to go over.

But Mullan could not be stopped and his hat-trick of scores won the game for Northland.

Southland kicked a penalty in the final act of the game to at least get a bonus point.

Southland return home this week and will face Manawatu in another Friday night game.

