Hundreds turn out to welcome Stags home

Hundreds of overjoyed scarlet and gold-bedecked fans crammed into Invercargill Airport’s arrivals area to welcome the triumphant Southland Stags rugby team home from the north on Tuesday.

Photo: Invercargill Airport

Captain Sean Withy was swamped by young fans waiting to get a close look at the Ranfurly Shield as he carried it into the airport after it made the flight south with the team. The shield was won on Sunday after the Stags beat Waikato at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton.

Photo: Invercargill Airport

The Stags claimed the shield for the first time since 2011 with the 25-10 upset of the All Blacks-laden Waikato team.

•Their first defence is against Canterbury this Saturday at Rugby Park in Invercargill.