Wednesday, 3 September 2025

Brunch on us

    Attending the Southland Rural Support Trust’s "Brunch on us" are (from left) Megan Thomas, of Winton, Nigel Johnston, of Mabel Bush, and Keely Buckingham and her son Hudson, 1, of Tokanui. PHOTOS: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING
    Rodel Mojana (left), of Edendale, and Joel Babael, of Seaward Downs, enjoy the "Brunch on us".
    Harriet Johnston, of Mabel Bush, and Sandy Simmons, of Dacre, catch up at Southland Rural Support Trust's "Brunch on us" at the Gorge Road Country Club.
    Sharing some social time are (from left) dairy farm managers Eveliene Kempaar and Ward Harteveld,...
    Sharing some social time are (from left) dairy farm managers Eveliene Kempaar and Ward Harteveld, of Mokotua, Henry Buckingham, of Tokanui, and Jamie Callahan, of Mokotua.

    Southland Rural Support Trust held a casual "Brunch on us" in the middle of rural Southland last Wednesday, inviting local farmers, growers and community members.

    The relaxed, drop-in event was held at the Gorge Road Country Club, in a settlement west of the Mataura River.

    Dairy workers, farm owners, managers and their children caught up while enjoying the breakfast on offer.

    Muddy gumboots were lined up at the door and the hash browns were all gone by 12pm, as the rural workers took a break from their busy days on the farm.