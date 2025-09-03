Southland lift prized Ranfurly Shield

Southland rugby players (from left) Morgan Mitchell, Matt Whaanga and Paula Latu celebrate with fans after winning the Ranfurly Shield on Sunday. PHOTO: DEBBIE FAHEY

Faletoi Peni and his warrior Stags sent a reminder on Sunday of the magic that still lives in the Ranfurly Shield.

Sean Withy, Nic Shearer and Semisi Tupou-Ta’eiloa did their bit as well.

Southland grabbed the Log o’ Wood for the first time since 2011, and made it three straight NPC wins for the first time since 2013, with a stirring 25-10 win over Waikato in terrible conditions in Hamilton.

When the men in maroon jumped into a hundred hugs at the final whistle, there was a shield hero everywhere you looked.

None deserved praise more than Peni, the mile-a-minute midfielder who did a bit of everything.

He ran hard and threw himself into some shuddering defence. That stuff was expected, but he also pulled off some sublimely timed kicks that turned a rattled Waikato team around time and again.

This was the sort of night that would have convinced Stags captain Withy his decision to leave Otago and return to his home province was a wise one.

He tackled his heart out and provided just the right amount of niggle when it was needed.

Beside him, No 8 Tupou-Ta’eiloa charged hard and straight. Behind him, halfback Shearer showed all his composure and class.

Really, though, this was not a night to be singling out Stags for special praise. They were all heroes, and their names will now join those of every Southland team of the past to have grabbed the coveted shield.

"We know the shield means so much for our province and that’s what we really wanted to do," Withy told Sky Sport after the game.

"We wanted to bring the shield home. We wanted to write our own script and create our own history."

Southland made the brave choice to play into the powerful wind, and while Byron Smith kicked an early penalty, they trailed 10-3 after the TMO ruled Waikato hooker Manaaki Boyle-Tiatia had got the ball down for a try, and Lima Sopoaga kicked a conversion and a penalty.

Tupou-Ta’eiloa started the comeback when he bustled over from close range, and Peni kicked a magnificent 50-22 to set up another late attack.

Waikato might have had the wind advantage but they did not seem particularly well equipped to use it, a glaring example being a 22m drop-

out from Xavier Roe that he kicked far too hard, and it went dead.

Indeed, Waikato were close to inept at times as they committed a heap of turnovers, delivered a shocking lineout performance and generally failed to keep their heads.

It was all a bit odd as they had welcomed back no fewer than four All Blacks.

Southland, in contrast, turned with the wind and played with real accuracy and control.

After butchering an early try-scoring opportunity, they took the lead with a Smith penalty, and extended it when Tupou-Ta’eiloa made a sizzling break down the left and found Shearer, who applied the gas and slid over the line.

Smith kicked an outrageous conversion from the sideline.

At the 60-minute mark, the Stags took complete control when Smith popped through a little kick and Fletcher Morgan made the most of a lucky bounce to grab a try he will never forget.

There was still time for Waikato to make it a game but they remained desperately poor.

That should not detract from the Stags’ performance, though — they were desperately good, and they are deservedly taking the Ranfurly Shield back to their loyal fans.

• Their first defence is against Canterbury on Saturday.

