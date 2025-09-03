Marked increase in daffodil rally support

Gore Daffodil Rally for Cancer organiser Denis Knight’s 2007 Ford Mustang shows the popular raffle prize of a tiger stuffed toy. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A Gore classic car rally for cancer had double the number of rides of last year and more passengers hitched a ride for the cause, organisers say.

There were 70 vehicles in the Gore Daffodil Rally for Cancer last month, which was double the previous year, organiser Denis Knight said.

The Sunday drive for charity also had more passengers crammed into the cars, from one to two last year, to full cars this time round, he said.

The organising team estimated about 190 people attended.

Now in its seventh year, this year’s rally had a mystery destination, which turned out to be Winton.

Mr Knight said those in the procession were given directions via a lot of back roads, to give an alternative yet leisurely experience for drivers.

Winton shops were open especially for the car run, and Mr Knight was grateful to the shop owners.

Graham Baird drives his 1961 De Soto Adventurer at the Gore Daffodil Rally for Cancer, on Sunday, August 24.

"The day was perfect, weather-wise, sunny and warm," he said.

Many raffle tickets were sold — the donated tiger soft toy was the most popular item up for grabs, alongside the Ford cooler bag and Repco car care kit.

"Donated potted daffodils also sold very quickly," he said.

The rally was part of a nationwide fundraising initiative held by the New Zealand Vintage Car Club.

Gore more than doubled the amount of money made in 2024.

"On behalf of the Gore Vintage Car Club I would like to thank everyone who came along," Mr Knight said.

Members looked forward to making it even better next year, he said.

A 1931 Ford Model A owned and driven by Michael Rickerby heads off on the Gore Daffodil Rally for Cancer.

Free checks

This year, $1886 was collected, all of which was donated to the Southern Cancer Society.

The free skin cancer screening bus is due in Gore on September 11-12.

The bus will be stationed at the Gore RSA.

Screening volunteers are also wanted. If you have a medical background and want to help, please email: admin@

lionscancertrust.nz or phone 0272 811803

— Allied Media

ella.scott-fleming@alliedmedia.co.nz