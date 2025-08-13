Long-serving councillor makes way for new blood

Gore District Councillor Glenys Dickson (76) is stepping away from her role on the council, preferring instead to let others join the big table and get some fresh eyes on the issues Gore is — and will be — facing. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Glenys Dickson has spent plenty of time in various government spaces — one of which she is finally comfortable to step away from.

Whether it was via her 15 years as an electorate official, or her nine terms on the council, or the many other roles she has performed in business, farming and through volunteer work, she has been busy.

Now it is time for her to step away, with Mrs Dickson happy to allow some fresh eyes around the Gore District Council table.

"Personally, I feel like three terms is long enough for anyone to be on council. Otherwise I feel you’re not thinking of new ideas; you can get frustrated," she said.

Mrs Dickson said in her time in council, she learnt a few things, and was willing to share on some issues that arose in the job.

There was a fundamental disconnect between central and local governments, Mrs Dickson felt, which was putting strain on small communities.

The system had broken down, she said , with the massive rate rises being the canary in the coal mine.

"I think I really recognised it when the rates went from about 5%, increasing to 20%. I started thinking, ‘where is that jump?’

"Almost 80% of the cost is core infrastructure, government legislation and associated costs. You just start to think wow, this is getting really out of hand," she said.

It did not help when governments changed, followed by policy shifts, meaning potentially every three years district plans and policies would have to be changed.

Taxes on rates did not help the matter, with Mrs Dickson suggesting GST could be paid back to councils to help with funding infrastructure and core costs.

The frustrations from the community were understandable to Mrs Dickson, but she said it was a difficult but unavoidable to deliver the bad news about rates.

For those going into the position with good intentions, it was difficult to find a way to help them, with the sense of fiscal responsibility to ratepayers coming first.

Mrs Dickson said, though, that she was very proud of her time with the council, having developed a new perspective on local government.

"I didn’t learn a lot, but I learnt a new way of doing things. I was used to doing things quickly, solving problems quickly. It was a whole new experience for me.

"But at the end of the day, you feel like you’re making a difference for the district, which is a great feeling," she said.

For the newcomers, Mrs Dickson said to listen to what people were saying, to do their best and remain focused on why they were there — to represent the people.

Although she is stepping away from her seat on the council, she will be remaining on board with her many voluntary efforts, including as a director on Gore Health, chairwoman and recent life member of Southern Reap, and various other trusts.

"Thank you Gore, for the honour of serving you," she said.

