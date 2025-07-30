Composure key to Div 1 shield victory

Wyndham have won the Ack Soper Trophy after beating Edendale 24-18 in an exciting division one club rugby final in Wyndham.

The Edendale team started the game strongly and got out to a 12-0 lead after tries to their wingers Josh Wilson and Phil Brown.

Wyndham kept their composure and earned enough possession to score two converted tries before halftime to lead 14-12.

Wyndham’s veteran midfielder Joe McRae and Edendale’s veteran midfielder Jeremy McLeod traded penalty goals before Wyndham scored their third converted try of the afternoon to lead 24-15.

McLeod added his second penalty to bring Edendale back into contention but Wyndham were able to hold on to win 24-18.

The final was a good game to watch and was well controlled by experienced referee Taylor Swan.

Prop Logan Howe was playing his 100th game for Wyndham, while captain and hooker Snow Kingsbury scored one of the three tries. Lock Logan McDonald and Tyrone Braven also scored tries.

Wyndham kicker Joe McRae in the second half of the Wyndham vs Edendale Division 1 final for the Ack Soper Trophy in Wyndham on Saturday. PHOTO: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

Wyndham coaches Jimmy Sinclair and Mark Bryson did well to manage the team through an unbeaten season and win the Ack Soper Trophy for a second straight year.

Edendale’s prop Adam Muir and lock George Muschamp got stuck into the match that featured some big hits. Halfback Connor Millane was another top performer among an Edendale team that gave everything until the 80th minute.

Riverton won the Division Two CJ Soper Trophy for the second straight year after beating Waikiwi 27-20 at Donovan Park in Invercargill on Saturday.

Waikiwi had earned home-ground advantage after their unbeaten round-robin season, while the Riverton team had been building up their own confidence and momentum during the last month.

Both teams scored three tries in Saturday’s final, but it was Riverton first five-eighth Ben Symon who made the difference with his goal kicking. Symon scored one of his team’s three tries and converted all three and also added two penalty goals.

Prop Chris Patterson and second five-eighth Elliot Warrender scored Riverton’s other two tries.

The Waikaka Rugby Club finished their 125th year in style by beating Waikaia 31-14 in the Life Members’ Trophy final on Saturday, while Albion beat Wyndham 14-5 in the President’s Grade Cup final.

By John Langford