Designs bode well for future

Clockwise from top left, the School Gala Award went to Ivy Mckenzie, of Wakatipu High School, for this tiered design; Vicki Taylor-Blair and Chris Reeve, of Dunedin, won the Open Avant Garde Award and the overall Award of Excellence for this design made from bicycle tyre tubes; the Heather Patterson QSM Memorial Award for the best Southland designer went to Debbie Smith, of Gore, who also won the Open Aotearoa Award; Viv Tamblyn, of Gore, stands beside a model wearing the design which won her the Open Winter Solstice Award. Photos: Still Vision Photography

The judges for the MLT Hokonui Fashion Design Awards held on Friday and Saturday nights at the Gore Town and Country Stadium were impressed with natural fibres and unconventional materials used in the designs. The judges said they were impressed with the high calibre of ideas this year.