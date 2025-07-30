Mataura Cemetery to offer final resting spots for pets

Mataura Community Board member Steven Dickson and chairwoman Nicky Coats at the Mataura Cemetery, which will offer a final resting place for all the members of families in the district with their new plots for pets. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Mataura Cemetery is now offering plots for pets, bringing a project 19 years in the making into fruition.

It is now the only pet cemetery south of Christchurch, after an initiative spearheaded by the Mataura Community Board — specifically Steven Dixon.

Mr Dixon first broached the issue 19 years ago when he was a Gore district councillor, but has kept at it throughout the years.

He said it was important to have a place to put pets, especially at a time when people were moving around more.

"They’re not just pets, they’re family members.

"People don’t stay in their family homes any more, they migrate nowadays.

"We needed somewhere for these people to put their loved ones," he said.

Families and residents will be able to get a plot around the back border of the cemetery, with the Gore District Council clearing out spaces for plots.

Consultations with the runanga have already happened, with parks and recreation manager Keith McRobie also contributing to the pet cemetery being created.

Mr Dixon said the service would not come at a cost to the ratepayer, with the costs of the plot being paid entirely by the pet owner.

To bury their pets and show their respects properly was a valuable thing for the community, Mr Dixon said.

"A lot of people live in rental accommodation, and the uncertainty about where they’re going to be in the future, [at] least having a home for their loved ones is a good thing," he said.

Inquiries can be made now, with the council working to get the space ready, and Mr Dixon said it was great to see it almost ready for pet owners, and that he was feeling vindicated on the issue.

"It’s very satisfying. I got ‘boohooed’ all over the show, but people didn’t understand.

"It’s a beautiful spot up here, it’s really well maintained. We’re really stoked with it," he said.

