Dress up in support of cancer

Soroptimist International of Gore are inviting guests of their woman of the year dinner to come in their finest frocks, in support of ovarian cancer research.

In its second year of hosting, the Soroptimists are combining the Gore awards with their national project, which is to reduce the impact of ovarian cancer on New Zealand women.

In partnership with the Ovarian Cancer Foundation NZ Frocktober initiative, guests of the October 14 awards dinner are asked to dress to the occasion.

The winner of the awards will be announced at the RSA buffet-style dinner, and there will be a raffle.

Proceeds from the raffle tickets will go to the Soroptimists’ national project as well as their other cause, K9 Medical Detection Dogs.

The Gore organisation secretary Anne Gover said in August the awards celebrated women’s accomplishments each year.

Last year’s winner was Carol Dawson for her work with Riding with the Disabled, but Mrs Gover said the award celebrated women’s achievements in all areas.

This could include success in business, community affairs, education, health, politics and sport, she said.

A Soroptimist International newsletter said they had chosen ovarian cancer as their lead cause as it had the highest mortality rate of all gynecological cancers in NZ.

It was also the second most common.

They had chosen Ovarian Cancer Foundation NZ specifically because they raise awareness, provide support, and fund research to improve early detection and treatment options.

Mrs Gover said Soroptimists had raised thousands nationally for the foundation as the cancer affected women and girls.

She said research into women’s health was underfunded, historically, which was another reason it was the Soroptimists’ national project. — Allied Media