Council aiming to attract businesses

Gore District Council chief executive Debbies Lascelles. Photo: supplied

The Gore District Council is looking to boost development and attract more business to the district.

Chief executive Deborah Lascelles put forward a motion for the creation of an economic development strategy at a council meeting last month.

Ms Lascelles said this had been an early goal for her, but the long-term plan had taken up resources and time.

Now that was done and dusted, Ms Lascelles said it was the right time to put work in for a document to help ease transitions for business and help the future of the district.

The report presented to council presents Gore in a "critical juncture", underpinned by an enduring primary sector.

With multifaceted layers of economic conditions such as an ageing population, technological, environmental, and workforce patterns, the strategy would intend to provide guidance for the Gore District Council in terms of investment to maximise return.

If the council approves, Ms Lascelles will be consulting staff and key stakeholders within the community, hoping to ease the transition for businesses and foster economic growth in the district.

Deputy mayor Keith Hovell described such a document as an investment in and of itself, as a strategy moving forward which can help with district plans and a baseline for the future.

However Cr Stewart MacDonell was not as enthusiastic, asking "who would ever go near this stuff?", and wondering aloud the actual value of such a document from a business perspective.

"Who would even go near this stuff?

"We would just do our own work. No-one ever looks at it.

"I can’t see the value of it, personally.

"Great South, we pay them a lot of money, they’re supposed to economic development.

"It beggars belief we’d spend money on this," he said.

Mr Hovell disagreed immediately with Cr MacDonell and said he was approaching it "unfortunately from a place of ignorance".

"They’re not only able to give not only in terms of guidance to businesses like you are trying to set up, but in guiding the direction council will put in place to implement it," he said.

Mr Hovell said strategies gave useful information for businesses to make decisions in an area, and also an implementation stage to attract businesses to an area.

Cr Glenys Dickson agreed the strategy was a good idea, believing it was a valuable tool for the district.

Cr Neville Phillips asked why the council would not do as much they could to help ratepayers, and said it was a great opportunity for growth.

Cr Joe Stringer agreed with Cr MacDonell in principle, drawing from his experience as a business owner he "just wants to get on with the task at hand".

However he clarified it was often difficult to get the resources to get a move on, and called the strategy a "necessary tool for the toolbox".

The motion was voted on and passed, with only Cr MacDonell voting against.

