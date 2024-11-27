Between you and me

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
• What are you watching and why?
I watch a bit of sci-fi, it’s just good, helps me get my mind off the farm.
• What are you reading and why?
I don’t read anything, more of a visual person so I don’t read books.
• What are you listening to and why?
I listen to a lot of Spotify down in the shed — bit soothing, keeps the mind off stuff.
• Favourite weekend pastime?
I play indoor bowls, at a South Island level and I also play as a New Zealand rep.
• Favourite place in Gore and why?
The RSA, I pretty much live there. Family has been going there for the past 10, 15 years, it’s a great place to be.