Between you and me

Wednesday, 27 November 2024

    Matthew Heads, Dairy Farmer
    • What are you watching and why?

    I watch a bit of sci-fi, it’s just good, helps me get my mind off the farm.

    • What are you reading and why?

    I don’t read anything, more of a visual person so I don’t read books.

    • What are you listening to and why?

    I listen to a lot of Spotify down in the shed — bit soothing, keeps the mind off stuff.

    • Favourite weekend pastime?

    I play indoor bowls, at a South Island level and I also play as a New Zealand rep.

    • Favourite place in Gore and why?

    The RSA, I pretty much live there. Family has been going there for the past 10, 15 years, it’s a great place to be.