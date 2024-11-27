Between you and me

Matthew Heads, Dairy Farmer

I watch a bit of sci-fi, it’s just good, helps me get my mind off the farm.

• What are you reading and why?

I don’t read anything, more of a visual person so I don’t read books.

• What are you listening to and why?

I listen to a lot of Spotify down in the shed — bit soothing, keeps the mind off stuff.

• Favourite weekend pastime?

I play indoor bowls, at a South Island level and I also play as a New Zealand rep.

• Favourite place in Gore and why?

The RSA, I pretty much live there. Family has been going there for the past 10, 15 years, it’s a great place to be.