Bringing country indoors

Musical duo George Jackson (left) and Brad Kolodner will play a one-off concert in Gore this weekend. Photo: supplied

An informal house concert will bring a fiddler and banjoist duo into the living room.

The duo of New Zealand-born George Jackson and American-born Brad Kolodner will play a one-off concert in Gore on Saturday night.

Julie Mitchell, who is hosting the concert at her home, said it was an informal way of supporting the artists as they travelled the country.

"The biggest thing is that it’s an intimate opportunity. You don’t have to be a member of the country music club or anything to come," Mrs Mitchell said.

Doors for the concert would open at 7pm on Saturday and music would begin at 7.30pm.

It would be held at 61 Bowmar Rd, she said.

Anyone was welcome and if people were interested in attending they could contact Mrs Mitchell by text, she said.

Jackson and Kolodner met in a late-night jam session at the hallowed Appalachian String Band Music Festival in West Virginia.

They have since formed a musical bond and toured across continents.

Based in America, the duo do not often play in New Zealand.

They play a range of music from classic barnburners to moody original songs.