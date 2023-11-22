Christmas comes early with return of artisan fete

The 15th annual Southern Artisan Christmas Fete shopping market is around the corner. Photo: supplied

Gift-giving season is upon us, and a popular annual market is setting up for another busy day.

Boutique-style shopping in the garden setting of the Hideaway 201 in Winton is what the Southern Artisan Christmas Fete is all about, event organiser Jane Gilchrist says.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the annual event, which attracts visitors from all over the South Island.

Mrs Gilchrist said stall holders were also local business owners and there was "something for everyone".

"There will be an amazing array of quality artisan stallholders in a beautiful garden setting so it’s a fantastic day out," she said.

"There will be more than 140artisan stallholders this year, including 30 new exhibitors."

A wide variety of items will be available, including artisan food, children’s toys, women’s and children’s clothing, art, jewellery, home accessories and decor, skin care, plants and garden furniture and more.

Food stalls will be selling tasty morsels to eat on the day, as well as

gourmet treats to take home such as pesto, fudge, pickles, honey, whisky, seasonings and rubs, cheese, chocolate, muesli and biltong.

Live entertainment will be provided by the D&M Duo and four-piece band Jetset.

Breastfeeding Support Southland will have a tent available for changing and feeding little ones or as a place to have a bit of down time on a busy day.

The event supports the fundraising efforts of Southland community groups.

This year it is supporting the Winton Lions Club, Hospice Southland and Ronald McDonald House South Island.

"Come and make a day of it. It’s a great event," Mrs Gilchrist said. "I love it because it gives people face-to-face interaction and gets them out and about."

"It really is for the ladies."

- The fete takes place on Saturday, November 25, 10am-4pm with a $20 gate entry, cash only.

