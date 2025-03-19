Competition success

The Hokonui Pipe Band had two bands at the National Pipe Band Championships earlier this month — one in 4A (above) and a band in grade 4B (below). PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Hokonui Celtic Pipe Band is set to double the entertainment this year in its home town.

The band, recently back from the National Pipe Band Championships in Invercargill, had a championship to remember.

It had 25 playing members at the nationals and had two bands competing — one in grade 4A and a more social band in grade 4B which was of mixed ages.

There were 56 bands competing at the national championships.

The two leaders of the 4A band, pipe major Sam Darling and drum sergeant Liam Fairburn, are both grade A players.

At the championships, the bands were judged on four sections: two musical, dress and the street march.

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The 4A band was second in its grade and finished second in drumming, second in piping and third in bass and tenor.

The 4B band was 10th out of 17th bands.

It finished 13th in drumming, 14th in bass and tenor and fifth in piping.

Next for the Hokonui Celtic Pipe Band is a little bit of everything in the The Celtic Unleashed concert.

By popular demand the band will perform two shows on May 25.

The concert mixes pipes, drums, rock’n’roll, and country music to bring a distinctive and entertaining sound. — APL