Council asked to put district plan on hold

The Gore District Council has been asked to put a hold on its district plan, potentially costing it upwards of $500,000.

More than 100 copies of the same letter were accepted by the council, each signed by a major property owner or business person from around the district.

Council chief executive Debbie Lascelles said in a report to the council, considerable time, effort and financial resources had gone into the review of the district plan.

The current plan was made operative in 2006 and was overdue for review.

The review of the plan commenced in June 2020 and a draft was released for public feedback during August and September in 2022.

Hearings to consider the issues raised in submissions began in June last year and are scheduled to continue until April this year.

But the letters sent have caused the council to take a pause and seek more legal advice.

The letters refer to the recent visit to Gore by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

The letter said Mr Luxon had indicated in his speech councils should stick to their core services and not carry out "nice-to-dos".

"In our view the current council’s direction to proceed with the proposed district plan, which is in contrast to central government’s direction, can only be viewed as ‘nice-to-do’," the letter said.

The letter said the council had spent $3million on the plan for what many people had described as the most restrictive and ambitious plan in Southland’s history.

The letter also alleged it was irresponsible of the council to put costs on the ratepayer when the government was considering changes to the Resource Management Act and National Policy Statements.

It called the council relentless in its pursuit of a plan which would be obsolete and required further changes.

The letter asked for a pause of nine months, and by which point there should be a more clearer direction from the government.

Cr Richard McPhail said, when contacted, the council had now asked for direction from staff and sought legal advice on the next step.

Ten hearing dates were set originally, just three were left, so plenty of work had already been carried out.

In her report, Ms Lascelles said the council had to deliver the plan by August last year.

It was unclear whether the council could delay proceedings past this date without special permission by local government Minister Simeon Brown.

Other submitters and advisers would be significantly impacted by delaying the process.

"There will be financial impacts for more than just the council if the process is paused.

"A large group of people are currently mobilised around the current hearings process."

Ms Lascelles said pausing the process would be at a cost to the council and submitters, some of whom had their own advisers, consultants and lawyers.

"We need more time to understand in detail what the council’s costs would be, but are likely to be at least $500,000.

"We also need time to explore the economic impact on growth by delaying areas signified for residential and business expansion."

