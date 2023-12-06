Decades of service rewarded

Being presented with Gore Rotary Volunteer Appreciation Awards by president Cody Wards (right) last week are Mataura Scout leaders John and Sarah Clearwater. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A combined 50 years of service to the Mataura Scout Group has been recognised by the Gore Rotary Club.

John and Sarah Clearwater were presented with Gore Rotary Volunteer Appreciation Awards.

Mr Clearwater has given 30 years of service to the group and Mrs Clearwater has given 20.

Mrs Clearwater said she was honoured by the award.

"I didn’t expect it.

"I was like ‘oh my God’ — it was really nice."

She enjoyed teaching life skills and watching the children grow socially with each other.

"I just like to get the kids out and about really but now I’ve been working fulltime so it’s really hard to [do] that.

"But still, it’s all about the kids really."

Gore Rotary member Karen Nicholson said it was great to recognise people in the community.

"We’re also looking for new nominations for December," Ms Nicholson said.

The Rotary Club can be contacted on Facebook, or by email or cellphone.

