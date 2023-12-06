Decades of service rewarded

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
John and Sarah Clearwater were presented with Gore Rotary Volunteer Appreciation Awards.
Mr Clearwater has given 30 years of service to the group and Mrs Clearwater has given 20.
"I didn’t expect it.
"I was like ‘oh my God’ — it was really nice."
She enjoyed teaching life skills and watching the children grow socially with each other.
"I just like to get the kids out and about really but now I’ve been working fulltime so it’s really hard to [do] that.
"But still, it’s all about the kids really."
Gore Rotary member Karen Nicholson said it was great to recognise people in the community.
"We’re also looking for new nominations for December," Ms Nicholson said.
The Rotary Club can be contacted on Facebook, or by email or cellphone.