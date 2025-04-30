Edendale players mark milestones

Reaching a milestone in appearances are Edendale club rugby players (from left) Phillip Brown, Ryan Udy and Jeremy McLeod. Photo: supplied

Milestones have been celebrated and another awaits as the Edendale team shows loyalty runs deep in the side.

The team celebrated a 29-11 win over Tokanui on Saturday on what was a special day for the club.

Second five-eighth Jeremy McLeod played his 200th game for the club while front rower Ryan Udy played his 100th game for the side.

Utility player Phillip Brown, who missed the game on Saturday, will play his 200th game for Edendale on May 10.

McLeod, 32, is one of three brothers who played for the side.

He had other family who had also played for Edendale and his dad Ross was a life member.

He was destined to play for Edendale after leaving St Peter’s College and his first game in 2011 was against Central Pirates which was a 82-0 victory.

"I’ve always just loved the game," he said.

"I work around the area, I grew up around it so I was always going to play for them."

He played for Southland B and was in a Stags wider training squad but never played first-class rugby, which does not overly worry him.

Highlights were playing and winning finals with the club.

"We have had a few great battles against Wyndham over the years.

"The club has a great structure in place.

"It has been set up well and there is always people coming through.

"We have got some good young guys this year."

He said the game was more structured these days and players could not play with as much freedom but all sides played that way.

He had scored more than 100 tries for the club and dotted down for another one in the win against Tokanui on Saturday.

He would keep playing while he still enjoyed it.

Udy first played in 2017 and said the first 50 games had gone fast but it seemed to have taken longer for the second 50 games to come around for whatever reason.

He went to Menzies College and joined up with the club when he came back from the United Kingdom.

Udy started off as a hooker but was anywhere in the front row these days.

He said the love of the game kept him coming back for more and at 28, he was intending to keep playing for a few more years so long as his body held together.

"If you did not love it and were not out playing then what else would you be doing, maybe having to work," he said.

Udy said the side this year was coming together well and an influx of young players had been a real bonus for the team.

The standard of rugby in division one was good, he said and there was always rugged battles with the likes of Wyndham and the Vikings.

The sides had fought over some hard games over the years, he said

Brown, 38, has been playing at Edendale since 2009 and had been a jack of all trades when it came to positions.

He started out in the backs then had a period in the forwards, helping out in the lineout, before going back to the backs.

He does not mind where he plays, saying he just wants to help out the team.

He had won four titles with the side in his time, including one in 2009.

"In 2017 we had a red card against us but we showed the determination to win.

"Just hung in there."

"Then there was 2022, a 100-minute final — won it by a point against Wyndham."

Based in Invercargill, he joined the police when he started playing at Edendale and was now a detective.

He played for a NZ Police side and went to Hong Kong to play against another police side.

He said the camaraderie was great at the club but he was ready to hang up the boots.

Travelling from Invercargill to Edendale for training was just part of the commitment to the club.

With a couple of children, one playing Rippa rugby, it was time to retire from playing at the end of the season.

