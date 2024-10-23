Efforts marked at open day

Tokanui fire chief Ricky Poole (left) and former Lions club president Paul Duffy with the brigade’s new vehicle, which will help keep the community safe. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

A fundraising open day became one of celebration after an amazing effort from the Tokanui community.

Asked to raise $70,000 for a new volunteer fire brigade support vehicle, it took only six months to get all the funds needed. So, instead of people digging into their wallet on Saturday, it was time to have some fun.

At the open day, there were demonstrations by brigade members cutting up a car, the correct usage of fire extinguishers to put out home fires, as well as the belle of the ball, the brigade’s new Ford Ranger.

Tokanui volunteer Chief Fire Officer Ricky Poole said the new co-response vehicle would help provide versatile support for those in need.

"We can put all the medical stuff in there, assist people, even for helicopter callouts we can get into a paddock and set things up [and] can even provide shelter," he said.

CFO Poole said it quickly proved its worth.

"We had a callout the first day it was here; it was in town for about six hours," he said.

The vehicle cost about $70,000. Funding was provided by the local Lions group and Lloyd Morgan Lions Club Charitable Trust, as well as significant amounts donated from the community.

CFO Poole said it took only about six months to raise the capital, which came as a great surprise.

"Once we got the ball rolling, the funding just came in. It was unbelievable. This open day was supposed to be a fundraiser, but we didn’t need the money so we’re doing this.

"I can’t believe they did it. It was a pipe-dream for me," he said.

Former Tokanui Lions Club president Paul Duffy was involved with the fundraising from the beginning and said it was a remarkable effort.

"I’ve been involved in a few community projects and I’ve never been involved in something that’s gone as well as this," he said.

"We didn’t even really have to ask [or] go knock on the doors. We just put out the information and the bank account and the money started coming in."

Mr Duffy said it showed the Southland community’s willingness to show out for one another.

Lloyd Morgan Lions Club Charitable Trust trustee Wendy Goodwin said the organisation was more than happy to contribute to causes like the truck.

"It’s nice to see projects get over the line that might struggle to finish. We can provide the icing on the cake."

Her organisation gave $12,000, and it was a simple decision, she said.