Exhibition explores lineage of jewellery

Bangle by Kobi Bosshard, 1986, will be shown part of the exhibition "LINEAGE: 130 Years of Bosshard Jewellery" at Eastern Southland Gallery, Gore, September 21-November 23. Photo: supplied

A Gore exhibition of the work and heritage of a Swiss-born minimalist jeweller will open with a floor talk by the artist.

"LINEAGE: 130 Years of Bosshard Jewellery" opens this weekend at Eastern Southland Gallery, and Kobi Bosshard will speak on Sunday.

The show features drawings, photographs and memorabilia chronicling his family’s jewellery-making history, going back 130 years.

It also shows Bosshard’s avant-garde pieces made after emigrating to New Zealand in the early 1960s.

Bosshard’s grandfather Jakob opened his first jeweller’s shop in Uster, Switzerland in 1895.

Work by Jakob Bosshard.

His son Heinrich, Bosshard’s father, took over the business in 1930 and Bosshard carried on the family tradition by training as a goldsmith.

However, he escaped tradition by moving to New Zealand in 1961 and establishing a pared-back, contemporary practice.

He and Dunedin jeweller and sculptor Stephen Mulqueen opened workshop and gallery Fluxus in 1983, dedicated to the subversion of their shared craft.

Bosshard’s work is known for its unfussy use of precious metals.

The jeweller has an interest in the relationship between the items and their wearer and explores that in his work.

Work by Heinrich Bosshard.

He will discuss his philosophies on September 21 at 2pm, in conversation with Te Papa decorative art and design curator Justine Olsen.

Works by Bosshard’s Swiss forebears also feature in the exhibition.

Now in his 80s, Bosshard has mentored generations of New Zealand jewellers, and exhibited both nationally and internationally.

His talk will cover the tradition of European goldsmithing, and how he built on that history, creating an identifiable contemporary practice.

ella.scott-fleming@alliedmedia.co.nz