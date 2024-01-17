Fun, enjoyable sci-fi flick not all smooth sailing

If you were a fan of the first Aquaman film back in 2018 you are sure to be a fan of this one.

Similar to its predecessor, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is another fun sci-fi adventure in the world of Atlantis.

It brings back all the interesting underwater creatures and shenanigans and does them again, but only bigger this time around.

Jason Mamoa returns as Aquaman and is equally funny and charming.

He really makes the character his own once again.

The journey with his brother Ocean Master, played by Patrick Wilson, carries the movie.

The story is a full-on bromance between the pair and one that is enjoyable.

The last film had the two brothers going toe to toe with each other and this film brings them together to make up.

I do find it funny that after having no connection for almost 30 years they immediately became enemies in the last film and have now made up about three months on. But that’s just brotherly love at the end of the day.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta gives a standout performance.

His robot-esque suit draws the eye anytime he appears on the screen and his fight scenes are the most visually interesting moments in the film.

Despite all my positive ravings I will say the movie was not all smooth sailing.

Some of the set pieces looked cheap and obviously fake in places.

It seemed as if they were made of painted foam and cardboard.

The CGI (computer generated imagery) was also not par for the course in 2023.

Not all of it was awful but a lot of it was felt like you were watching a film from 20 years ago.

This may be your cup of tea and not bother you. But it certainly caught my attention enough to be mentioned.

In summing this movie up I found myself using the words "fun" and "enjoyable" as that was the most accurate depiction of it.

This movie is a good time.

It won’t expand your mind, but it will keep you entertained for a few hours.