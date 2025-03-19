Another enthralling, tough round of Super Rugby with two games going down to the wire, plus a couple of blowouts. As we know, refs and TMOs get every act of foul play and skulduggery imaginable, but what about forward passes? The Canes’ winning try against the Landers was blatantly forward, but our four officials missed it and for good measure a late head-high shot! But in retrospect, the Canes probably deserved the 20-18 win as the Highlanders let it slip through their fingers.

With a 38-21 win, the Brumbies comfortably accounted for the Drua who just can’t win away from the beaches of Fiji.

The Crusaders’ 55-33 win put 50 on the Force in a game where tackling was optional.

The Chiefs did enough to win 32-31 in a thriller against the luckless Blues who just can’t buy a win. They sit second last, equal with the Drua.

The Reds have proved they are the second-best Aussie outfit and sit second equal with the Crusaders and the Brumbies when they put away the Waratahs with ease 35-15.

In the Mighty metropolis of Gore, Stephen from Level Electrical picked all five winners to scoop 10 points and is now out to a 4-point lead at the top of the table over Darryl from Super Liquor. Well done. Adam from Newton Homes, and Zac from Harcourts, had "shockers" and only picked two from five. Zac grabs the wooden spoon from Chris at Country & Co and is two points adrift of the field.

This week

So what happens this weekend in another tough round?

• The Chiefs (13+) should consolidate their lead at the top with a solid victory over Moana Pasifika, but rest assured the Island boys won’t die wondering.

• The Landers host the rejuvenated Reds at the Greenhouse and it is really too close to call. The Landers (12-) will be smarting after letting it slip last week and really need the win. On current form, the Reds should win, but I sniff an upset on Saturday afternoon.

• The Blues (12-) are at home to the Crusaders and if they don’t win, they could be gone so desperation gets it done, but really, it could go either way.

• The Waratahs are at home to the Brumbies (12-) and it should be close, but the lads from Canberra are a class act and get up.

• In the last game on Sunday, the Force are finally back home as the Drua come calling and I have no idea who wins this as both teams have been on the road. I’ll tip the Force (12-) at home.

