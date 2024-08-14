Going wild for animal exhibition

Tapanui artist Siobhan Yarker presents a selection of her watercolour paintings at the "Animals in Art" exhibition in Tapanui. Photo: supplied

The Tapanui Art House buzzed on Friday night for the opening of the "Animals in Art" exhibition.

Exhibition organiser Natasha Chadwick said it drew art enthusiasts from throughout Otago and Southland.

The exhibition was a celebration of local artistry, she said.

"One of the standout contributors, Siobhan Yarker, made a memorable debut with her series of watercolours."

Her works include original paintings, limited edition prints, and art cards that portray her subjects.

"Her collection offered a refreshing perspective, blending therapeutic calm with artistic expression."

Kathryn Crowley, of Gore, presented two bird artworks.

"Crowley’s pieces stood out for their striking contrast and elegance, capturing the delicate beauty of avian subjects in a bold, stylised form."

Ms Chadwick bought her "expansive collection" of animal photographs to the exhibition, she said.

It features images of New York’s squirrels and seagulls, the flamingos of Bolivia and the iguanas of the Galapagos Islands.

The exhibition is open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2pm until September 8.