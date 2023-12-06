Gore skies abuzz with model helicopters

Chris Kennedy, of Dunedin, flew a miniature XL Whiplash turbine helicopter at the Gore Model Aircraft Club’s helicopter and drone day at its airfield on Saturday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Helicopters had the run of the sky above north Gore on Saturday but many people might not have noticed them.

The Gore Model Aircraft Club held its annual helicopter and drone-flying day at its airfield.

About 28 helicopter enthusiasts from as far away as Dunedin enjoyed the calm conditions.

On Sunday it was the turn of the model aeroplanes.

Dunedin Model Aero Club member Chris Kennedy brought several helicopters to fly, including a miniature XL Whiplash turbine helicopter.

His love of helicopters started when he was very young and saw someone flying a scale JetRanger helicopter, Mr Kennedy said.

He begged his parents for one but they said he could get one when he was earning his own money.

"Then, when I got my apprenticeship, I thought ‘I can get myself my first helicopter now’, so I did."

It took him a couple of years to learn to fly well.

During lockdown he started buying the components of the Whiplash helicopter and started assembling it.

"It took two and a-half years to get it to the stage where I had all the bits and ready to fly.

"I’m a fitter and turner by trade, so used to putting things together."

The $15,000 helicopter ran on the same fuel as Air New Zealand used for its jet aircraft.

It was the first time he had flown his helicopters in Gore.

