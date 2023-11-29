Gore teams first, second

Two Gore pairings battled to take out the final of the inaugural Southern Slam pickleball tournament on Sunday.

In the final, Dan Winkel and partner Kieran Lloyd beat Matthew King and Dee Ormsby.

Organiser Mr Winkel said 16 pairs from Timaru south played in the tournament at the Gore Multisports Complex.

The game was played on a badminton-sized court, with a net that was anchored at the floor, similar to a tennis net.

Players used bats to hit a modified ball.

In order to get points on the board, a pair needed to be serving at the time.

Each game lasted 20 minutes, and it was the pair that was ahead at that time or the first to earn 15 points who won the set.

Pickleball has been played in Gore since 2018.

Pickleball Gore players (from left) Dan Winkel and Kieran Lloyd, who won, and Dee Ormsby and Matthew King, who finished second, wear the medals they won at the Southern Slam pickleball tournament held at the Gore Multisports Complex on Sunday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

"It’s fun, it’s fast and anybody can pick up a paddle and start playing."

The sport was the fastest-growing in the United States and was gaining popularity in New Zealand, Mr Winkel said.

It was good to win the first tournament, he said.

Mr Lloyd might be better known as the 2022-23 Southland club cricketer of the year and premier league all-rounder of the year.

He had been playing for a while.

The skills he had learned playing cricket had helped his pickleball game.

"I think my cricket reflexes help ... especially at the net when it gets real fast."

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz