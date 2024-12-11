Hard work pays off for apprentice

Gore joiner and cabinetmaker Jayden Gerken has won the Southland Master Joiners "top joinery apprentice — cabinetry" award. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

A Gore joiner and cabinetmaker has been judged the best in his field.

Jayden Gerken, 19, was awarded the Southern Institute of Technology’s Otago and Southland master joiners award for top joinery apprentice — cabinetry earlier this month.

He said it was very much a surprise as he was not even aware he had entered it.

"I thought it was a scam actually.

"I showed the boss and he seemed to think it was legit."

Mr Gerken finished his apprenticeship about two months ago and is now a fully qualified joiner and cabinetmaker.

It was a job he loved and something he had always been keen to do.

"I had my own workshop when I was 12.

"It is something I have always wanted to do.

"The dedication you put into a job — it might take hours but you want to make something for the client that you are proud of and make the client happy.

"Takes a wee bit longer but it is worth it.’

He took two years and two months to complete his apprenticeship but he worked from 7am-5pm most days.

Most apprenticeships take nearly four years.

He works at The Turning Point in Gore.

He left Gore High School when he was halfway through year 11 and never looked back.

He had NCEA levels 1 and 2 and then looked out for a joiner’s job, which came along quickly.

He loved the variety of the job.

There were kitchens, pantries, wardrobes and also fixing furniture.

The Turning Point created much of the woodwork for the new Gore library and other large commercial jobs.

