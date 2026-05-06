Land stewardship to be celebrated

Century Farms NZ chairman Eddie Fitzgerald. Photo: Shawn McAvinue

Century Farms will again bring farming families and industry influencers from across the country to Lawrence this month, celebrating historic stories of land stewardship.

Now into its third decade, the New Zealand Century Farm and Station Awards were founded in Lawrence to recognise families who have farmed the same land for 100 years or more, with additional honours for those reaching 150 years.

The programme’s underlying purpose is to gather and preserve those histories through archived records at the Alexander Turnbull Library, while celebrating achievement.

Founding committee member and local farmer Roger Cotton said the idea had both heritage and practical origins.

“It was all about a reason to get people to come to Lawrence and spend a couple of nights,” he said.

‘‘And that in turn created a way to formally record family histories that might otherwise be lost.”

Mr Cotton’s own family was an illustration of the narratives being shared and recorded for posterity.

His great-grandfather Robert Cotton arrived from Northern Ireland in 1861, later taking up land at Waipori, and establishing a farming presence that has extended across generations.

Today, the family continues to farm at Bellamy Station, an over 1200ha property at Evans Flat running sheep, beef and forestry.

“[Century Farms] has turned out to be quite a strong network,’’ Mr Cotton said.

‘‘You’ve got farmers that have been around a long time . . . there’s been some ups and downs through the whole journey and succession is a big thing.”

Chairman Eddie Fitzgerald said the awards weekend, to be held from May 15-17, remained focused on both recognition and regional benefit.

Guest of honour once again this year would be Minister for the South Island James Meager.

“It is a real honour to acknowledge the families’ hard work and perseverance,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

‘‘And pleasing to see quite a few political and business leaders keep it as an important date on their calendars.’’

Around 300 people are expected for the main ceremony, and a record number of sesquicentennial families are among this year’s recipients.

nick.brook@alliedmedia.co.nz