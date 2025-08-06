Meals on Wheels seek volunteers

Meals on Wheels co-ordinator Margaret Hughes (left) and president Carol Graves pose with the meals volunteers delivered from Gore Hospital. PHOTO: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

Whether it is once a month or a twice a year, Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteers to deliver to those who are in need.

The service that takes meals from the hospital to the elderly, disabled or unwell is looking for more hands on deck.

Meals on Wheels president Carol Graves said it only took roughly 45 minutes to drop off the meals after 11am and say a quick "hello".

Having volunteered for the service for "years and years and years", the 82-year-old said she loved it.

"It gives you a feeling of great satisfaction," she said.

For some of their clients, the meal deliverers are the only people they will see all day, and she said it took nothing to say a few words.

"I think that's lovely to say, ‘hello, and how are you today?’ And ‘isn't the sunshine nice?’," she said.

You could also bring a friend along and have a coffee after, she said.

The meals come from Auckland and are heated up using an industrial steamer at Gore Hospital.

They are then stacked in a chilly bin on wheels for volunteers to pick up from the carpark and each volunteer has to deliver only a few meals a day.

Co-ordinator Margaret Hughes did the roster and contacted the volunteer groups and individuals to check if they were still available for their shift.

She said because of this, volunteers know what shift they are doing six months in advance.

"We're actually on a [recruitment] drive," Mrs Hughes said.

"Because there must be people out there."

She said there must be some people available to lend a helping hand.

"It's not as though it's all day," she said.

• To volunteer, contact Margaret Hughes on 027 208 7253.

