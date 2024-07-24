Nature theme of mixed art exhibition

Josh and Aleisha Eden of Mandeville admire Audrey Anderson of Nelson’s ink on canvas exhibit. PHOTOS: SANDY EGGLESTON

Diane Young has been exploring different art forms for about 30 years but has recently been inspired to paint dressmaker’s mannequins.

The Gore artist has two mannequins displayed in the 51st Riversdale Arts Mixed Exhibition, which opened on Friday night at the Riversdale Community Centre.

After completing preparation work which included sealing the mannequin, Mrs Young used paint to decorate it, she said.

"I’ve put the clothes on and styled her, she said.

Meila,11 (left) and Jaelyn Scully, 9 look at items exhibited by Metal Metcalfe, of Havelock North, which have been made out of a 44-gallon drum.

"I’ve added interest."

Pottery and oil painting had been some of the projects she had enjoyed in the past.

"This is my new idea. I had a vision somewhere in my brain. It is quirky."

She is a long-service member of the Riversdale Arts committee.

The theme of this year’s exhibition is Our Natural Environment.

Alex Murti, of Auckland (left), supports his friend Freddie Leela, of Taumaranui, who has three exhibits entered in the exhibition.

The guest artist is Linda Hannan, of Motueka, whose works are often nature-themed.

She has lived in 40ha of native bush near Motueka for about 38 years, Mrs Hannan said.

"We live off the grid. It’s a good environment, plenty of space and away from the hustle and bustle."

While she had always been interested in art it was not until she was about 30 and her father gave her a set of paints that she started painting seriously.

"That’s when I really got stuck in."

Kelly Young and son Bryden, of Gore, check out family member Diane Young’s mixed media entry, Rosalie, at the opening of the Riversdale Arts Mixed Media Exhibition last Friday night.

Oils were her preferred medium for painting, Mrs Hannan said.

"I tried acrylics and they just dry too quick. I like blending the oils.

"Without any offence to anyone I kind of like how more dramatic they are."

She usually worked off photographs of scenes.

"They don’t move about much."

Motueka painter Linda Hannan is the guest artist at this year’s Riversdale Arts Mixed Media Exhibition.

She had been exhibiting her work for about 20 years and liked interacting with the people who attended.

"It’s a real thrill if someone is interested in your work enough to buy it. Art shows are great fun."

Riversdale Arts committee president Lois Bishop said there were about 500 pieces exhibited in the show.

"They range from painting to sculpture to metal to recycled."

A tree -of-love installation displayed 1500 handcrafted small hearts.

Holding platters of food which they offered to guests at the opening of the Riversdale Arts Mixed Media Exhibition last Friday night are (from left) Isabella Houghton, 13, Lachland Blatch, 11 and Olivia McBeath,14.

"They’ve all been handmade individually by people of all ages and it’s something that shares a wee bit of love, hope and courage to everyone."

Riversdale Arts committee members and the Wednesday art group made "happy place" themed artworks which would be sold by silent auction to raise money for the Gore Knattering Knitters.

Waikaia water colour artist Crosbie Grieve was chosen as the best local artist.

The exhibition will be open until July 28.

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz