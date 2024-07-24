Nature theme of mixed art exhibition

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Gore artist has two mannequins displayed in the 51st Riversdale Arts Mixed Exhibition, which opened on Friday night at the Riversdale Community Centre.
After completing preparation work which included sealing the mannequin, Mrs Young used paint to decorate it, she said.
"I’ve put the clothes on and styled her, she said.
Pottery and oil painting had been some of the projects she had enjoyed in the past.
"This is my new idea. I had a vision somewhere in my brain. It is quirky."
She is a long-service member of the Riversdale Arts committee.
The theme of this year’s exhibition is Our Natural Environment.
She has lived in 40ha of native bush near Motueka for about 38 years, Mrs Hannan said.
"We live off the grid. It’s a good environment, plenty of space and away from the hustle and bustle."
While she had always been interested in art it was not until she was about 30 and her father gave her a set of paints that she started painting seriously.
"That’s when I really got stuck in."
"I tried acrylics and they just dry too quick. I like blending the oils.
"Without any offence to anyone I kind of like how more dramatic they are."
She usually worked off photographs of scenes.
"They don’t move about much."
"It’s a real thrill if someone is interested in your work enough to buy it. Art shows are great fun."
Riversdale Arts committee president Lois Bishop said there were about 500 pieces exhibited in the show.
"They range from painting to sculpture to metal to recycled."
A tree -of-love installation displayed 1500 handcrafted small hearts.
Riversdale Arts committee members and the Wednesday art group made "happy place" themed artworks which would be sold by silent auction to raise money for the Gore Knattering Knitters.
Waikaia water colour artist Crosbie Grieve was chosen as the best local artist.
The exhibition will be open until July 28.