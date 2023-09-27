New museum a step closer

Wyndham and Districts Historical Society president Paul Duffy will be helping move these boxed temperature-controlled items when the society begins shifting them next month. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

Members of the Wyndham and Districts Historical Society will begin shifting museum items to Switzers Museum in Waikaia next month.

The society’s temperature-controlled inventory will be the first items to be moved.

This will continue the project to build a new museum in Edendale on the corner of George St and Ferry Rd.

Society president Paul Duffy said the society was grateful that Switzers Museum was allowing it to use its storage facilities.

"They’ve generously allowed us to house it there," Mr Duffy said.

About 4200 items would need to be moved, he said.

"We’re expecting that it might take until the new year to get completed."

Items that did not need temperature control would be stored locally or in containers, he said.

After six years without a museum, there was a real need for a new one in the area.

In 2017, the museum had to be closed because it had been declared an earthquake risk.

By building a new museum, it would allow 4200 items to be displayed to the public again, he said.

"The stories of our communities could continue to be told."

In the meantime, items that are in storage can be viewed online at ehive.com.

The collection received 2500 visitors a month, he said.

The society has raised $230,00 for the project so far.

Next month, it will hold a concert to raise more funds.

Musicians Cathy Irons and the Douce Ambiance Jazz Quartet will visit the township to perform a jazz concert.

"They’re extremely accomplished musicians.

"We don’t often get the opportunity to get musicians of this calibre here."

They will play in the Wyndham Presbyterian Church on October 4, at 7.30pm.

