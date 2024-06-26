Nurse advocates raise awareness

Raising awareness outside the trout statue last week were the Ratio Justice Bus Tour and other supporters. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

A nationwide tour stopped in Gore in a bid to spread its message to the public and the government.

Last week the Ratio Justice Bus Tour stopped to let people know that the health system is in crisis.

The tour had been organised by the New Zealand Nurses Association.

Association president Anne Daniels said that they were not protesters but wanted to raise public awareness.

The goal of the tour was to get the government to increase health funding and implement culturally appropriate nurse-to-patient and midwife-to-patient ratios in all healthcare settings.

"We need them because we can not provide safe and quality care.

"And more importantly, culturally safe care.

"We haven’t got enough nurses with the experience, the knowledge and the skills to provide safe care."

In places that nurse-to-patient ratios had been introduced internationally, the quality of healthcare patients received had improved.

Not being reliant on overseas nurses and instead training New Zealand-based nurses would be key, she said.

"By doing this kind of bus tour we’re touching base with people in the street ... it’s all very well to say we need more nurses but the people who need those nurses also need to be sent the message."

The tour also wanted the government to put more money into health to fund an increase in nurses, midwives, healthcare assistants and health workers.

"We have real concerns around the decision makers that are putting money before the health and well-being of our nation."

From June 10 to June 21 the tour travelled from Whangārei to Invercargill.

