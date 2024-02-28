Official duties in Tamworth for country music queen

Walking the red carpet on their way into the Golden Guitar Awards at the Tamworth Country Music Festival are (from left) Gore District Mayor Ben Bell, Gore Country Music Queen Maegan Mitchell and her father Ron Mitchell. Photo: supplied

Gore Country Music Queen Maegan Mitchell has had the opportunity to wear her crown and represent Gore at an Australian country music festival.

In May last year, as part of the Tussock Country Music Festival, Miss Mitchell was crowned queen. Part of her prize package included attending the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

Last month, Miss Mitchell and her family went to Tamworth where she performed with sister Nicola at a concert and took part in several official engagements.

One of her duties was to help plant a native New Zealand tree to commemorate the sister-city relationship between Gore and Tamworth, Miss Mitchell said.

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell and Tamworth Mayor Russell Webb were also at the ceremony.

The two mayors dug shovelfuls of loose soil out the hole first, leaving her to finish digging the hole.

"They got rid of all the soft dirt so I was left with a shovel and rock-solid dirt."

She enjoyed the Golden Guitar Awards which, unlike the New Zealand MLT Gold Guitars, was not for amateur performers.

"Golden Guitars is like world-class top Australian acts and the best ... [performers from] other countries that want to enter."

The awards were prejudged from entertainers nominated in various categories and winners were announced on the night.

It was very hot in Tamworth with temperatures in the 40s, she said.

"So not much outdoor exploring for me."

She also attended the national finals rodeo with her father Ron.

While Mr Bell was at the festival he signed a protocol with Mr Webb to extend the sister-city relationship between the two.

Mr Bell said the sister-city relationship needed to be reignited after a hiatus during the Covid pandemic.

The next step was to develop the relationship past country music.

"We share a lot of the same values in things like agri-business and equine.

"Another exciting joint project is trying to create a trifecta sister-city agreement between Gore, Tamworth and Nashville in the United States."

There were many highlights of the trip.

"I think getting to see the fantastic New Zealand musical talent on display was a highlight for me.

"Really showed what our small little district can achieve."

He was impressed with the way the people of Tamworth embraced the event.

"The biggest takeaway for me was the whole town really getting into the festival; from shops to bars to council everyone got into the spirit of the event.

"I think that is something I will look to bring back here and help our community embrace one of the biggest events of the year."

