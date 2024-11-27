Pioneer village additions unveiled

It was a great day for the hundred-odd people who came out to watch the unveiling of new plaques and a new table at the Hokonui Pioneer Village and Museum. Pictured are secretary Nancy Stronach and president David McDowell. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

On Sunday, it was not just about the new picnic table and three new plaques for the Hokonui Pioneer Village and Museum.

It was also a chance for volunteers, past and present, to look forward to the future.

About 100 people came to the event, held at the village, to have a few refreshments and watch the new additions being unveiled.

Three plaques to lifetime members Stan Chittock and George Pullar, and foundation member Herbie Horrell and his wife Hazel were added to the wall.

Speeches were given, and Hokonui Pioneer Village and Museum Secretary Nancy Stronach said it was a great day.

"It went really well. There was a really nice mix of people there, the food was fabulous.

"Everyone really enjoyed it," she said.

Mrs Stronach said it was a chance to reconnect with past members as well.

"We had our first vice-president and our first president, about 12 foundation members out of 18 that we know are left.

"A lot of the other visitors were people that have helped us over the years.

"They’ve donated exhibits, or families of foundation members," she said.

Mrs Stronach said the club was trying to find new volunteers as well for the club, to ensure the preservation continues in the future.

"I always say the hard part has already been done.

"Now we just want volunteers to come along and welcome people that want to come through our buildings between 2pm and 4pm or or by appointment and enjoy it," she said.

Additionally, a new table was added near the pond, which Mrs Stronach said would be a great addition for the historical village.

"Often families come through and there’s only two seats, there’s no tables.

"So having a table there allows families to have their fish and chips or takeaways and watch the ducks," she said.

A future event is planned for the Village’s 50th anniversary, to be held in 2026.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedpress.co.nz