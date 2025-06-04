Dog genetic conditions identified

A working dog on a Pāmu farm. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A genetic study of working farm dogs in New Zealand has revealed five significant inherited health conditions across the selected huntaway and heading dog populations.

Pāmu chief executive Mark Leslie said in a statement the Massey University research team behind the "Right Dog for the Job" project had so far analysed the DNA of 249 farm dogs, most sourced from Pāmu farms.

The study looks for genetic variants linked to disease, paving the way for better breeding practices and improved working dog health.

Pāmu had encouraged its shepherds to get their dogs tested as part of the project, he said.

"It’s not only good for their breeding decisions, but ultimately building research and development of genetic information about working dogs will contribute to improving the health of farm dogs across the motu."

The study had so far genome-sequenced 130 huntaways, 104 heading dogs and 15 mixed breeds.

Researchers focused on 400 known genetic mutations previously reported in other dog breeds, pinpointing 27 variants present in New Zealand’s farm dogs — five of which could lead to serious health issues.

The five most notable genetic conditions found include:

• Vitamin B12 deficiency (CUBN variant) — can cause poor growth and health if untreated (six carriers).

• Neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis (NCL) (CLN8 variant) — a severe brain disease leading to loss of movement, seizures and blindness (21 carriers).

• Mucopolysaccharidosis IIIA (SGSH variant) — a rare neurological disorder affecting huntaways (five carriers).

• Degenerative myelopathy (DM) (SOD1 variant) — a spinal cord disease that can result in progressive mobility loss (46 carriers, five affected dogs).

• Von Willebrand disease (VWF variant) — a bleeding disorder that makes dogs vulnerable to excessive blood loss (nine carriers, one affected dog).

Since the conditions were recessive, dogs carrying only one affected gene did not develop the disease. However, if two carriers were bred together, their puppies could be affected.

The findings demonstrated the importance of genetic testing working dogs before breeding them, to avoid producing puppies with life-threatening conditions.

The project team is continuing its research. Farmers have the opportunity to get their dogs tested, garrymainland@icloud.com.